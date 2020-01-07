Nuheara’s true wireless earbuds have some really smart features

Australian company Nuheara has been working on some advanced true wireless earbuds packed with the latest in audio technology.

The Nuheara IQbuds2 MAX (hereafter IQbuds2) are a premium set of true wireless earbuds with great sound quality, active noise cancelling, and customisable sound profiles.

The IQbuds2 can use a companion app to test your hearing and adjust their sound profile to suit your personal preferences. The technology Nuheara is calling EarID uses the NAL-NL2 hearing test to change the headphones’ sound signature to match your hearing exactly.

With inbuilt active noise cancelling and a powerful DSP system, the new earbuds ought to sound incredible. Bluetooth 5 technology will provide the earbuds a more stable connection that’s less prone to dropouts even with wireless interference.

Combined with the charging case, the IQbuds2 can provide 20 hours of playback. The earbuds are also water and sweat resistant for use during exercise.

The earbuds will go on sale locally in March this year for $499.