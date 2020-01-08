Hisense will bring its latest laser TV to Australia

Hisense’s laser TVs aren’t cheap, but they are a cost effective way to get a giant display size without much loss in image quality.

The new laser TV is called the TriChroma which uses red, blue and green laser to provide better colour reproduction. The brightness is also improved at 3200 lumens.

Audio is handled by 13 inbuilt speakers and a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Atmos and dbx-tv audio standards are supported, while HDR10 compatibility ensures great visual quality.

The available screen sizes will be 100-inch, 120-inch and 150-inch, all of which are anti-reflective meaning you don’t have to darken your room for the projection to work.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but the TV will be available in the second half of this year. For reference, the first laser TV they brought to Australia costs $17,995 with a 100-inch display.

