Here are the best 2026 EOFY kitchen appliance deals

If you’re looking to add an appliance or two to your kitchen, the EOFY sales on home appliances are well worth checking out.

There are some great deals to be had for countertop appliances, coffee machines, food preparation gadgets, and whitegoods. Here are a few of our favourites.

EOFY Kitchen Appliance Deals

Breville Barista Express ($100 off)

If you’re into coffee, you already know the Breville Barista Express is one of the most highly recommended entry level espresso machines on the market. It’s a combination grinder and espresso machine that keeps the control in your hands so you can learn to pull a great shot without relying on a fully automatic machine that produces average results.

It’s a huge step up over pod machines and is capable of producing café-quality espresso that’s a great base for milk drinks like flat whites, lattes, and cappuccinos, as well as rich macchiatos and long blacks.

The Breville Barista Express was my first coffee machine and it’s an easy recommendation for anyone looking for an affordable, all-in-one machine that keeps up with you as you learn to make great coffee at home.

The Breville Barista Express comes in at just $599 thanks to the $100 discount.

Ninja Professional Food Processor ($149)

The Ninja Food Processor Professional is a multi-use countertop gadget that provides consistent slicing, grating, pureeing, chopping, and mixing at the push of a button. With a quad-blade attachment and slicing/grating disc, it’s a great helping hand in the kitchen for dealing with bulk ingredients quickly and easily.

Powered by an 850-watt high-torque motor, the Ninja Professional Food Processor has no trouble dealing with hard, tough ingredients like ice and frozen fruit that lower powered machines sometimes bog down with.

All of its parts are dishwasher safe, making cleanup effortless, and there’s no nooks and crannies that are difficult to deal with.

The Ninja Professional Food Processor changed the way I deal with meal preparation, making it simple to create acai bowls, process vegetables, and even automatically grate bulk cheese.

The Ninja Professional Food Processor is available at the discounted price of $149.

Nutribullet 1500W Smartsense Blender Combo ($102 off)

The Nutribullet 1500W Smartsense Blender is one of the most popular blenders for a reason. Its single-serving blender cups make it very convenient to blend up fruit and vegetable drinks to easily get your recommended daily servings in.

The blender features four programs, three speeds, and a pulse button that helps you achieve properly processed smoothies and shakes with no unwanted crunchy bits. The blender combo provides a 1.9-litre pitcher, a 900-millilitre cup, and a 700-millilitre handled cup for flexible serving sizes.

The Nutribullet Smartsense Blender is a streamlined machine with a high-performance motor that helps you create healthy smoothies, shakes, and drinks at the push of a button.

The Nutribullet Smartsense Blender Combo is on sale for $197 with a $102 discount.

LG 641L Side-by-Side Fridge ($500 off)

LG’s 641-litre side-by-side fridge provides spacious storage, easy fridge and freezer access without bending over, and a non-plumbed ice and water dispenser that lets you enjoy chilled drinks easily.

LG’s Multi Air Flow system helps to distribute cool air evenly throughout the fridge to eliminate warm spots and keep your food fresher. Its smart inverter technology helps to keep it energy efficient.

Many water and ice dispensers go unused because not everyone can run a pipe to the fridge, but with this design it’s only a matter of keeping the container filled with water to have on-demand access to cold ice and water.

LG offers this model in matte black or stainless finish to match your other appliances effortlessly.

The LG 641-litre side-by-side fridge is available for $1692 with a $500 discount.

Ninja Slushi Professional Frozen Drink Maker ($79 off)

If your drink of choice is more margarita or daiquiri than latte, the Ninja Slushi is a great addition to your countertop. The Slushi makes it easy to transform your favourite beverages into a smooth, frozen drink.

Ninja suggests using it to make frozen beverages from wine, coffee, soda, juice, chocolate milk, and more. The RapidChill system cools down the liquid to temperature in just 15 to 60 minutes, and maintains it for up to 12 hours.

The Ninja Slushi offers five presets including Slush, Spiked Slush, Frappe, Milkshake, and Frozen Juice. You can set the temperature control gauge to adjust the thickness of the beverage thicker or thinner than the preset.

Once you’re done, the machine is easy to disassemble and clean with dishwasher safe parts or running the Rinse program to easily swap between different drinks.

The Ninja Slushi is currently on sale for $299 with a $79 discount.