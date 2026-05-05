Midea brings its global HVAC expertise to ARBS 2026

You may not have heard of Midea, but it’s one of the biggest brands in the global HVAC business, setting the standard for climate control technology worldwide.

This week the company will be bringing its global scale and breakthrough innovations to the premier exhibition for Australia’s air conditioning industry, ARBS.

The exhibition is a platform for companies to showcase what the next-generation HVAC industry looks like in both residential and commercial applications.

What is Midea?

Founded in 1968, Midea Group is a Fortune Global 500 company that now builds one quarter of the world’s inverter air conditioners and half of all compressors globally. That scale is what sets Midea apart from other HVAC brands.

Midea’s differentiator is its cross-sector expertise spanning both commercial and residential applications, as well as its sizeable R&D investment that keeps the brand ahead of the market.

Using vertical integration that allows for full design control over key components, Midea produces advanced, powerful HVAC technology with a competitive edge.

Midea at ARBS 2026

At the exhibition, Midea will display both residential and light commercial units designed for comfort, energy efficiency, and smart control suited for the Australian climate.

Leveraging AI-powered energy saving measures, Midea’s latest high-efficiency split system air conditioners and multi-split solutions are well suited for Australian homes, delivering comfort while slashing energy costs.

On the commercial side, Midea is featuring the new MagBoost Apex Pro built on Midea’s patented second generation oil free magnetic bearing system.

Its compact size means it can fit into a standard three-ton freight elevator making retrofit projects smoother and easier.

This is the future of large-scale commercial cooling applications, delivering high performance, low noise, and reduced maintenance compared to conventional designs.

For Australian consumers, the brand’s local presence means increased access to advanced air conditioners with cutting-edge efficiency and technology.