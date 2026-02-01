Apple Watch can now alert users to chronic high blood pressure

Apple has received TGA approval to push high blood pressure notifications in Australia.

The new feature identifies chronic hypertension using the optical heart sensor. It performs an analysis of blood vessel response over a rolling 30-day period and notifies users if it detects consistent signs of elevated blood pressure.

These notifications prompt users to verify the finding with a third-party blood pressure monitor over a period of seven days, and book an appointment with a doctor.

The feature is available on Apple Watch Series 9 or newer, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or newer models. Both the watch and iPhone should be running the latest updates from Apple.

Chronic hypertension is a leading risk factor of many kinds of health issues and often goes undiagnosed due to limited symptoms and infrequent measurement.