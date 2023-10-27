Foxtel Hubbl – search saviour or sinner? (TV Spyware guide)

Foxtel Hubbl is a new service to aggregate free-to-air (FTA), digital streaming on demand, and paid TV services into one interface – a universal program guide. Sounds heavenly – search for a show and find where it is.

Let’s get straight to the point. Foxtel has abandoned OzTAM/VOZ TV ratings because it allegedly underreports Foxtel viewing data and, therefore, affects its advertising revenue. Foxtel claims OzTAM ratings are 30-40% less, and OzTAM claims Foxtel’s 30-40% more is wrong – who is right?

Foxtel’s solution is Hubbl, an add-on box that combines most digital and FTA sources in one EPG interface so it can get more advertising revenue. It is not an altruistic move as Foxtel would have you believe.

Why is Foxtel Hubbl a sinner?

The sinner part is that it is spyware in a box. Now Foxtel will have all, repeat all, your viewing data and controls all the advertisements served to its 3.1 million digital subscribers and 1 million IQ set-top boxes. It hopes Hubbl will become part of the overall Australian TV landscape. More data, more advertisements and more money means more reasons to forget this device and go directly to paid advertisement-free streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Now, Foxtel cannot come out directly and admit this is yet another spying device, but several industry leaders saw it for what it was. It is euphemistically called digital currency. This could spell the end of OzTAM/VOZ ratings – Australia’s official source of television audience measurement, covering broadcast free-to-air and subscription viewing in the five mainland metropolitan markets owned by Channels 7, 9 and Ten.

Smart TVs generate billions of dollars in advertising revenue from your data.

Your data is gold – if the product is free, the product is you!

Few TV owners understand that the moment you turn on your smart TV, it reports to ratings organisations what/who/when/where you watch. Add to that VOD services like Netflix et al., the emergence of Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Hisense VIDAA, Google TV (Sony, TCL), Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Fetch/Roku/Telstra TV (Telstra), as well as your internet service provider and your data is electronically whored to the highest programmatic (automated advert insertion) bidder.

Most people could not care less, but some value their privacy. Unless Foxtel Hubbl comes clean and states it is primarily a data aggregator disguised as a service, then avoid this device.

How can you reduce data hoovering?

Remember that any plug-in box assumes consent to sell your data. Some have the ability in settings to change Advertiser ID, but none will stop advertising serving.

Most TVs also have a privacy setting. All we can suggest is that you don’t log into the Manufacturers’ Account as that starts extra data flows. Unless you want to use their so-called free advertising-supported (FAST) TV channels.

Also, look for setting headings like Personalised TV recommendations or Interest Based Advertisement – it collects data and recommends shows (a form of advertising) turn it off.

Adblockers for smart TVs exist

If you have an LG or Samsung TV, you can open your NBN router’s interface and under filters or security block ad servers (these may not all work in Australia, but it cannot hurt). Here is a larger list of more brands.

Samsung

ads.samsung.com

samsungads.com

events.samsungads.com

config.samsungads.com

static.doubleclick.net

tvx.adgrx.com

samsungotn.net

samsungrm.net

samsung.net/ads

LG

ngfts.lge.com

us.ad.lgsmartad.com

us.info.lgsmartad.com

lgad.cjpowercast.com

edgesuite.net

ad.lgappstv.com

smartclip.com

smartclip.net

smartshare.lgtvsdp.com

us.ibs.lgappstv.com

us.lgtvsdp.com

us.rdx2.lgtvsdp.com

yumenetworks.com

aic-ngfts.lge.com

au.info.lgsmartad.com

AdGuard (excellent read here) has a rather technical HOME solution to protect every device on the home network.

But there may be one straightforward solution that blocks most advertisements using AdGuard’s free DNS server. Find settings, networks, and look for DNS settings on your TV. DNS is a dynamic name server, usually set to the TV manufacturer’s server, so it can insert advertisements.

Take note of the number – it will be XXX-XXX-XXX-XXX and change to 94.140.14.15 or 94.140.15.15. If you have issues, revert to the manufacturer’s DNS.

Note: We have not yet tested all options, so make sure that you take note of any settings you may change on the router or TV.

