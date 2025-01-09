Chromebook Plus – any good? (2025 guide)

Chromebook Plus is the evolution of Chromebook OS. It enhances the operating system by adding many AI features and more app support but needs new minimum hardware standards.

Chromebooks were launched over 10 years ago, and as we wrote in our 2023 guide, Chromebooks – are they any good? are great in the right use circumstances. In the wrong use circumstances, well, not so good. The right circumstances are as a light user not wedded to Windows or Mac. The wrong circumstances are if you are a typical user and expect a complete substitute for a Windows or Mac computer.

Chromebooks started as cloud devices built around Google’s Cloud Apps (Gmail, Calendar, Google Drive, Chrome Browser, G-Suite, etc.). Today, they can do some edge computing (on the device) and support local storage.

They primarily use Apps from the Chrome Web Store, and you should fully explore that to see if your needs are met. The number of Chrome Apps is growing.

Chrome Plus can also run many more Android Apps (runs an emulation of Android in Chrome OS) that are not necessarily as fast or fit the 16:9 screen as an Android smartphone or tablet. Otherwise, you can access any online apps via the Internet and Chrome Browser, so you can use online versions of Office 365 (Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.).

What is new in Chromebook Plus?

The Website goes into greater detail.

First is new hardware. It needs at least an Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 7000, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 1080p display and a webcam with TNR (Temporal Noise Resolution helps remove low-light and movement camera noise).

Second, is AI. These support Google Gemini, so the following features are enabled:

Help me to read can summarise the entire web page or PDF document.

Live Translate provides captions to audio in multiple languages.

Live Caption only works for English, but additional languages will be added.

Recorder App takes an audio recording and uses AI to summarise and generate titles. It can transcribe and recognise multiple speakers.

Magic Editor (on-device) in photos and Enhanced editing in Google Photos ((Magic Eraser, HDR, Portrait, Blur)

Help me write offers suggestions for better expression.

Enhanced camera and audio effects add mild, realistic face retouching (subtle skin

smoothing and under-eye brightness) and improves microphone audio.

Welcome Recap overview gives suggestions to resume prior activities.

Focus is a reminder for Timer, Task, and YouTube Music (not tested).

Drive Recommendations and Tote Updates is a way to arrange app menus and more.

Phone hub (Android only) lets you access photos you took on your phone directly from the hub

and transfer to your local hard drive. It can also act as a Wi-Fi hotspot, forward notifications, stream video, and more.

Personalised video conference backgrounds.

Personalised wallpaper

Better offline mode

It is advisable to become a Google One subscriber and consider a combination with Gemini Advanced.

10-year guaranteed support

That is a very quick overview.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402CB (CX34)

We have been ‘playing’ with Chromebook Plus on the $1059 ASUS CX34, which is a very impressive device for the price.

This is not a formal review but points out some of its features.

MIL-STD 810H for rough and tumble. It aces more than a dozen torture tests, including temperature, vibration, explosive atmosphere, panel pressure, shock and drop.

Lots of ports including 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps and supports Alt DP and external devices), 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), HDMI 1.4 (1080p), and a 3.5mm jack.

Choice of Intel i3-1215U or i5-12135U processors

8GB RAM (maximum)

128/256/512GB storage options

Wi-Fi 6 AX, 2.4/5GHz, BT 5.4

50Wh 3S1P battery and 15V/3A/45W charger for up to 10 hours use (Tested 10 hours 50% brightness/audio video loop) and 1.5-hour charge.

1920 x 1080p, 16:9, 250 nits, low glare, non-touchscreen, lay flat, IPS LED (I am so used to touch that I miss it).

Chiclet backlit keyboard 1.4mm throw and 45g activation (hard to read in direct light).

1080p camera with privacy shutter and dual array mics

32.64 x 21.43 x 1.87 ~ 1.87 cm x 1.44kg

Rocky Grey or Pearl White

Think of it as a desktop version of your Android phone because whatever the phone can do (apart from make/receive calls/messages, and there is probably an app for that) is done on a larger screen with a keyboard/trackpad and expansion ports. It reminds me of what the world would have been without Windows.

If your computing needs revolve around web browsing, Google/Android apps, and content consumption, the ASUS Chromebook CX34 is the perfect choice.

It is perfect for education, business, and low-tech users, yet it offers good speeds and enhanced Chromebook Plus features.

CyberShack’s view: Chromebooks have come a long way in a short time

Few even consider Chromebooks (now Chromebook Plus) as an alternative to Windows and Mac. My deeper exploratory use over two months has been that it is not so much a substitute (it is not) for Windows and Mac but a new option that may suit some users.

On the Chromebook Plus side:

The app ecosystem is bigger and better than ever, and Android apps have decent support. I was even able to load my test app .apks in Developer Mode.

If Google can keep the momentum going, app developers will come.

Microsoft 365 is available via the web browser. It is not the best experience, and I found Collabra Office (the Chrome version of LibreOffice) quite satisfactory.

Offers a lower-cost alternative for vertical market users like students and casual users.

Works out of the box and has fewer issues with malware.

Good for SaaS (Software as a Service) cloud Apps.

Excellent for content consumption

HDMI could be suitable for signage and in-store use

Good port options (ASUS CX34)

On the negative side:

Needs a decent speed connection to the internet, especially if you are using Microsoft 365 web apps and cloud storage.

Chokes on large Word and Excel files, but Collabra Office fixes that with local processing

Stick to ChromeOS apps and Google-suite (Google One subscription required)

Not for Windows or Mac users – won’t do many critical things.

Poor multimedia editing (Adobe coming).

Driver issues with older USB devices.

Please note the prices in the videos are US and ex GST.

