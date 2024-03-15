15 Things to Consider when Buying a Security Camera

In today’s fast paced hyper-connected world, you can be excused for feeling a little over-whelmed when it comes to knowing what the most trusted source of information is. Especially when it comes to the latest and greatest of new technologies. There are many different factors that go into choosing the right security system. To simplify the process Cybershack, along with a leader in smart wireless security, Arlo Technologies, brings you our first Top 15 things to consider when buying a security camera.

For those rare few that live and breathe everything ‘new’ in the tech world, it is important to break down the technical and simplify the benefits for the less technically advanced amongst us.

Things to consider in buying a security camera – Clarity

1) Recording Clarity – FHD vs 2K vs 4K

When it comes to protecting what you love most, whether that be your family, home or even the latest purchase that has just arrived at your front door the camera resolution and recording clarity is a key for a clearer image, smooth footage and finer details at a distance.

The more common Security Camera resolutions you might find while hunting down the right brand and product for you are FHD, 2K and 4K. At a minimum, you should choose a camera with FHD clarity. FHD resolution has been the industry standard for several years and will capture the details across a wide range of settings.

CLARITY

However, like all thing’s tech, the recording clarity has evolved. With Arlo launching their latest Essential range featuring 2K resolution setting a new benchmark for minimum clarity at a entry level price range. For those looking for the ultimate in recording clarity, Arlo Ultra 2 with 4K resolution provides crisp, clean and clear footage. 2K & 4K resolution enables you to zoom in and still maintain a higher level of clarity. As technology continues to evolve it is also reassuring to know these resolutions are also capable of supporting certain facial recognition programs.

2) Field of View – 130° to 180°

The last thing you want is to install a security camera only to realise you need another because the field of view isn’t wide enough. The field of view of a security camera determines the area it can cover, influencing the overall effectiveness of surveillance. Having an adequate field of view is essential for ensuring comprehensive surveillance. Especially in larger spaces or outdoor environments where multiple entry points or potential security risks may exist. By capturing a wider area, security cameras with a generous FOV enable property owners or security personnel to monitor more effectively, detect suspicious activities, and respond promptly to potential threats.

Moreover, a sufficient field of view can help minimise the number of cameras needed to cover a given area, reducing installation costs and simplifying the overall surveillance system.

Arlo’s cameras are designed with wide-angle lenses, offering expansive coverage ranging from 130° to 180°. This wide field of view ensures no corner of your property goes unnoticed. Providing comprehensive surveillance even in large outdoor spaces or expansive indoor environments. With Arlo’s wide-angle lenses, you can rest assured every inch of your property is under watchful eyes, enhancing overall security measures.

Things to consider in buying a security camera – Fielf of View

3) Zoom – Tracking & Zoom Capabilities

Anxiously waiting for a package and want to know the moment it’s at your door? Zoom capabilities play a crucial role in security camera systems, allowing users to focus on specific areas of interest and capture critical details. Arlo’s cameras feature advanced zoom and tracking functionalities, enabling users to zoom in on subjects without sacrificing image quality.

Whether you’re monitoring a package delivery, tracking movement around your property, or identifying potential intruders. Arlo’s up to 12x zoom capabilities provide the flexibility needed for effective surveillance. With the ability to zoom in and capture fine details, Arlo’s cameras empower users to maintain a close watch on their surroundings. Further enhancing overall security awareness.

4) Audio – Full Duplex, Regular, Noise Cancelling

Audio functionality adds an extra layer of security to your surveillance system. It allows you to hear and communicate with individuals on your property. Arlo’s cameras offer various audio options, including two-way audio and noise-canceling features. Full-duplex audio enables simultaneous two-way communication, allowing for seamless conversations with visitors or potential intruders.

Meanwhile, noise-canceling technology helps filter out background noise, ensuring clear and crisp audio transmission. Whether you’re greeting guests at your doorstep or deterring trespassers, Arlo’s advanced audio features provide enhanced security and peace of mind.

5) Night Vision – B&W vs Colour

You don’t want a security camera that only works half the time. Arguably, night surveillance is when it matters most. Night vision capabilities are essential for round-the-clock surveillance, ensuring clear imaging in low-light or nighttime conditions. Arlo’s cameras are equipped with advanced night vision technology, providing clear footage in both black and white and colour. This dual-night vision capability ensures you can monitor your property with clarity, regardless of lighting conditions. Whether it’s monitoring your backyard, driveway, or entry points, Arlo’s night vision and colour night vision cameras offer reliable surveillance day or night, enhancing your overall security measures.

Things to consider in buying a security camera – Night Vision

6) Lighting – Integrated Spotlight, Floodlight, No Light

Integrated lighting options can significantly enhance the effectiveness of your security camera system, providing visibility and deterring potential intruders. Arlo offers cameras with integrated spotlights, floodlights, and options for no light, catering to various surveillance needs. Integrated spotlights and floodlights illuminate dark areas, ensuring clear footage even in low-light conditions. This eliminates the need of installing operate sensor lights. On the other hand, cameras with no light options offer discreet surveillance without drawing attention to the camera’s presence. With customisable lighting settings, Arlo’s cameras provide flexible solutions for enhancing visibility and security on your property.

7) Siren – In-Camera, In-Base Station

So, your camera can capture potential threats, but can they stop them? With an integrated siren you just might. Siren functionality serves as a powerful deterrent against potential intruders, alerting them to the presence of a security system and deterring further unauthorised access. Arlo’s cameras feature built-in sirens, as well as options for sirens in the base station.

In-camera sirens emit loud audible alerts directly from the camera, drawing immediate attention to potential threats. Meanwhile, sirens in the base station provide centralised control and activation of security alerts across multiple cameras. With customisable siren settings and remote activation capabilities, Arlo’s sirens offer effective deterrence and enhanced security for your property.

8) Clip Storage – On-Device vs Cloud

If your camera is recording 24/7 you’re probably wondering when your memory storage is going to tap out. Well, the storage of recorded clips is a crucial aspect of any security camera system, influencing accessibility, reliability, and convenience. Arlo offers both on-device and cloud storage options, providing flexibility and peace of mind to users. Cloud storage enables seamless access to recorded footage from anywhere, allowing users to review events and monitor their property remotely. On-device storage offers a local backup of footage, ensuring continuous recording even in the event of internet outages or service disruptions. With secure and reliable storage options, Arlo’s cameras provide comprehensive surveillance coverage and data protection for your peace of mind.

9) Wired vs Wireless

To wire or not to wire. The choice between wired and wireless cameras depends on various factors, including installation flexibility, reliability, and scalability. Arlo’s wireless cameras offer easy installation and placement flexibility. Eliminating the need for complicated wiring and allowing for hassle-free setup in any location. With reliable wireless connectivity and expandable systems, Arlo provides a convenient and scalable solution. Perfect for users looking to enhance their security measures. Whether you’re monitoring your home, office, or outdoor spaces, Arlo’s wireless cameras offer reliable performance and seamless integration into your existing security setup.

10) Camera Mobility – Wi-Fi vs 4G

If you are on the market for a security camera you can take anywhere, even remote locations that don’t have Wi-Fi access, keep an eye out for products that offer 4G connectivity to the network. To simple way of knowing whether you need security camera with 4G network connection is by assessing the Wi-Fi availability or strength in the location your camera will be located. If the Wi-Fi is not available or weak, then a mobile camera that connects directly to the network via a sim card, like the Arlo GO 2 is the right camera for you. Whether it’s your holiday house, construction site or caravan, know that your mobile security camera has you covered 24/7 with the 4G connection. The Arlo Go 2 is also a great solution for areas that have occasional Wi-Fi connection like basements or yards.

11) Compatibility with other Devices – Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home

Integration with other devices and smart home platforms enhances the functionality and convenience of your security system. Arlo’s cameras are compatible with a wide range of devices and platforms, including smart home hubs, voice assistants, and other Arlo products. With seamless integration, users can create a comprehensive smart home ecosystem tailored to their security needs. Whether you’re controlling your cameras with voice commands or integrating them into existing smart home routines, Arlo’s compatibility ensures a seamless and interconnected security experience.

12) HDR – Too Dark vs Too Light

Do you ever see surveillance camera footage on the news and wonder why in 2024 we’re still dealing with blurry recordings? High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology is crucial for capturing clear and detailed footage. Especially in challenging lighting conditions, such as bright sunlight or low-light environments. Arlo’s cameras feature HDR capabilities, balancing exposure levels to produce crisp and detailed footage in any lighting scenario. With HDR technology, users can capture every detail with clarity, whether it’s dealing with harsh glare or deep shadows. Whether you’re monitoring indoor or outdoor spaces, Arlo’s HDR-enabled cameras ensure that you never miss a moment, providing reliable surveillance and peace of mind.

13) Weather Resistance

Weather resistance is essential for outdoor security cameras, ensuring durability and reliable performance in various environmental conditions. Arlo’s cameras are built to withstand the harsh Australian climate. Featuring rugged construction and IP-rated protection against dust, water, and extreme temperatures. Whether it’s scorching heat, heavy rain, gusty winds, or snow, Arlo’s weather-resistant cameras provide reliable surveillance year-round. Giving you peace of mind knowing your property is protected in any weather.

14) Advanced AI – Person, Animal, Vehicle, Package, Smoke Alarm Detection

Advanced AI features enhance the capabilities of security cameras, enabling them to distinguish between different objects and events for more accurate detection and alerts. Arlo’s cameras are equipped with advanced AI algorithms, including person, animal, vehicle, package, and smoke alarm detection. With intelligent detection capabilities, Arlo’s cameras can identify specific objects or events of interest. Reducing false alarms and providing more relevant notifications. Whether it’s detecting suspicious activity or monitoring package deliveries, Arlo’s AI-powered cameras offer proactive security for your home or business.

15) Battery Life – Time, Removable vs Rechargeable

Battery life is a crucial consideration for wireless security cameras, ensuring continuous operation and minimal maintenance requirements. Arlo’s cameras offer up to 12 months long-lasting battery life with average use. With options for removable and rechargeable batteries to suit different needs. With its extended battery life and convenient charging options, Arlo’s XL cameras options provide up to 4x more battery life. It stays charged longer, especially in high-traffic areas, giving you reliable performance and hassle-free operation for your security needs. Whether you’re monitoring your front porch or securing your backyard, Arlo’s cameras offer peace of mind knowing your property is protected around the clock.

Keep in mind these 15 things to consider in buying a security camera.

