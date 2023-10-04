Arlo Essential Gen 2 – security cameras and doorbells
Arlo Essential Gen 2 security cameras and doorbells offer new advancements like 2K for greater detail, USB-C for faster charging, and Bluetooth quick set-up for more seamless onboarding.
Add to that Arlo’s AI and Arlo Secure cloud, and it presents one of the widest ranges of cameras – indoor, outdoor, spot/floodlight, solar, Wi-Fi, 4G and doorbells. A range of accessories, including Solar Panel, Outdoor Charging Cable, and Protective Camera Cover are coming.
Arlo Essential Gen 2 cameras and doorbell provide Arlo’s best combination of technology and value, extending Arlo’s wide range of high-quality products and industry-leading AI software to ensure you can protect your everything.Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director – Arlo APAC
Essential Outdoor Camera (Gen 2)
- 2K, up to 12X digital zoom
- 130° viewing angle
- Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz for up to 30m connection distance
- Colour night vision via dual 850nm LED
- Noise-cancelling audio for clearer two-way audio
- Integrated LED spotlight
- Integrated Siren manual or automatic trigger
- Weather Resistant
- Non-removable battery for up to four months (typical use)
- DIY installation
- $159 includes wall mount and charging cable (no charger)
Essential Indoor Camera (Gen 2)
- Automated Privacy Shield: when disarmed via the App
- Mono night vision (IR)
- Same specs as Outdoor Camera Gen 2
- $129 – includes wall mount and charger (requires mains power)
Video Doorbell (Gen 2)
- 2K 1944 x 1944
- 180° field of view – see from head to toe and packages on the ground
- Full smartphone integration – see and greet guests from anywhere
- Two-way audio,
- Mono Night vision
- Integrated siren.
- Battery for up to four months (typical use). Can be wired to existing 8-24VAC/10A transformer.
- Visitor Messaging: Guests can leave a voice message
- Weather Resistant
- $229 includes wall mount, USB-C Charging cable (remove to charge or use a power bank)
Arlo is a CyberShack supporter and this is for reader interest.
CyberShack Arlo news and reviews
Arlo Essential Gen 2, Arlo Essential Gen 2