Arlo Essential Gen 2 – security cameras and doorbells

Arlo Essential Gen 2 security cameras and doorbells offer new advancements like 2K for greater detail, USB-C for faster charging, and Bluetooth quick set-up for more seamless onboarding.

Add to that Arlo’s AI and Arlo Secure cloud, and it presents one of the widest ranges of cameras – indoor, outdoor, spot/floodlight, solar, Wi-Fi, 4G and doorbells. A range of accessories, including Solar Panel, Outdoor Charging Cable, and Protective Camera Cover are coming.

Arlo Essential Gen 2 cameras and doorbell provide Arlo’s best combination of technology and value, extending Arlo’s wide range of high-quality products and industry-leading AI software to ensure you can protect your everything. Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director – Arlo APAC

2K, up to 12X digital zoom

130° viewing angle

Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz for up to 30m connection distance

Colour night vision via dual 850nm LED

Noise-cancelling audio for clearer two-way audio

Integrated LED spotlight

Integrated Siren manual or automatic trigger

Weather Resistant

Non-removable battery for up to four months (typical use)

DIY installation

$159 includes wall mount and charging cable (no charger)

Automated Privacy Shield: when disarmed via the App

Mono night vision (IR)

Same specs as Outdoor Camera Gen 2

$129 – includes wall mount and charger (requires mains power)

2K 1944 x 1944

180° field of view – see from head to toe and packages on the ground

Full smartphone integration – see and greet guests from anywhere

Two-way audio,

Mono Night vision

Integrated siren.

Battery for up to four months (typical use). Can be wired to existing 8-24VAC/10A transformer.

Visitor Messaging: Guests can leave a voice message

Weather Resistant

$229 includes wall mount, USB-C Charging cable (remove to charge or use a power bank)

Arlo is a CyberShack supporter and this is for reader interest.

CyberShack Arlo news and reviews

Arlo Essential Gen 2, Arlo Essential Gen 2

Post Horizontal Banner