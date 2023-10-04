Arlo Essential Gen 2 – security cameras and doorbells

Arlo Essential Gen 2 security cameras and doorbells offer new advancements like 2K for greater detail, USB-C for faster charging, and Bluetooth quick set-up for more seamless onboarding.

Add to that Arlo’s AI and Arlo Secure cloud, and it presents one of the widest ranges of cameras – indoor, outdoor, spot/floodlight, solar, Wi-Fi, 4G and doorbells. A range of accessories, including Solar Panel, Outdoor Charging Cable, and Protective Camera Cover are coming.

Arlo Essential Gen 2 cameras and doorbell provide Arlo’s best combination of technology and value, extending Arlo’s wide range of high-quality products and industry-leading AI software to ensure you can protect your everything.

Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director – Arlo APAC

Essential Outdoor Camera (Gen 2)

  • 2K, up to 12X digital zoom
  • 130° viewing angle
  • Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz for up to 30m connection distance
  • Colour night vision via dual 850nm LED
  • Noise-cancelling audio for clearer two-way audio
  • Integrated LED spotlight
  • Integrated Siren manual or automatic trigger
  • Weather Resistant
  • Non-removable battery for up to four months (typical use)
  • DIY installation
  • $159 includes wall mount and charging cable (no charger)
Arlo Essential Gen 2

Essential Indoor Camera (Gen 2)

  • Automated Privacy Shield: when disarmed via the App
  • Mono night vision (IR)
  • Same specs as Outdoor Camera Gen 2
  • $129 – includes wall mount and charger (requires mains power)
Arlo Essential Gen 2

 Video Doorbell (Gen 2)

  • 2K 1944 x 1944
  • 180° field of view – see from head to toe and packages on the ground
  • Full smartphone integration – see and greet guests from anywhere
  • Two-way audio,
  • Mono Night vision
  • Integrated siren.
  • Battery for up to four months (typical use). Can be wired to existing 8-24VAC/10A transformer.
  • Visitor Messaging: Guests can leave a voice message
  • Weather Resistant
  • $229  includes wall mount, USB-C Charging cable (remove to charge or use a power bank)
Arlo Essential Gen 2

