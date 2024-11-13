Xiaomi Redmi and POCO phones update

Xiaomi Redmi and POCO phones purchased from authorised retailers including Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi are Australian-certified. Grey market phones purchased elsewhere are highly likely not to be certified and work on all Australian 4/5G bands.

Following a report from Reddit that Xiaomi Tech Australia was inoperative and numerous complaints about Xiaomi Redmi and POCO phones not working correctly after the 3G shutdown, CyberShack sought official comment.

Website Status

Xiaomitech.com.au, went down unexpectedly flagged the site due to security certificate issues, which we believe to be a misunderstanding. We’re working diligently to resolve this and restore access as soon as possible. For ongoing updates, please follow our X account @xiaomiaustralia.

Certification and Compatibility with Australian Networks

We can confirm that all Xiaomi devices sold through authorised Australian retailers—including the Redmi and POCO series—are certified for Australian network use. These devices support required frequencies (such as Band 28) and comply with emergency calling capabilities (e.g., 000 calls on 4G/5G networks). However, devices purchased directly from overseas or through non-authorised channels may not meet these requirements, which could impact compatibility.

AMTA “Check My Device” Service

We’ve been actively collaborating with carriers to whitelist our products on their networks. Once completed, these updates will be reflected on the AMTA’s “Check My Device” service, providing further assurance to users regarding their device’s network compatibility.

CyberShack’s view: Xiaomi Redmi and POCO phones bought from its official retailers are certified for Australia

It is called Chinese whispers and Reddit is the hotbed of same. As the thread grew there were all sorts of wild and baseless claims.

Every complaint we reviewed was verified and all were grey market phones. Read Have you been kicked off a Telco network? Phones disabled.

At this stage, Xiaomi and POCO phones are for a very niche, tech-savvy market offering specifications well about their price but using a very Asian-flavoured Android operating system that is quite unfamiliar to most Aussie users. But as the world’s second-largest Android phone maker they deserve a fair go in this new market.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au