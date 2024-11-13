DBG-X800 Nuclias Cloud Router: Unmatched Performance & Security

D-Link has launched the DBG-X800 Nuclias Cloud Router, a cutting-edge SD-WAN security gateway designed for branch offices. This router brings unmatched performance, security, and ease of management to businesses with multiple sites. The DBG-X800 integrates seamlessly with D-Link’s Nuclias Cloud platform, enabling centralised cloud-based management and zero-touch deployment.

With 4 Gigabit LAN ports and 1 Gigabit WAN port, the DBG-X800 ensures fast and reliable connectivity. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology, offering faster wireless speeds and improved network efficiency. This makes it an ideal choice for organisations with heavy network demands.

Security is a top priority for the DBG-X800. It includes a robust network firewall, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and support for up to 999 firewall policies. Additionally, it features content filtering and application control, allowing businesses to manage network usage and access efficiently.

One of the standout features of the DBG-X800 is its cloud-managed simplicity. Through the Nuclias Cloud platform, businesses can easily configure and deploy network policies across multiple locations. The real-time monitoring and alerts ensure that networks remain secure and performance stays optimal.

The router’s SD-WAN capabilities improve network performance by optimising traffic routing and bandwidth. It also supports up to 50 VPN tunnels, providing secure connections for remote users.

With a price of AUD$899.95, the DBG-X800 Nuclias Cloud Router is available through Nuclias Cloud Certified Partners in Australia and New Zealand. This powerful and scalable solution is perfect for businesses looking to simplify and strengthen their branch office networks.

