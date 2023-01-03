LG at CES 2023 – it makes you realise how big LG is in the home

LG at CES 2023 has launched a raft of new TVs, soundbars, Signature appliances, ARTCOOL air solutions, Mood Up colour choice refrigerators, minimalist design appliances, Ultragear gaming monitors and LG Gram – its Intel Evo laptop success story.

This is an overview article and carries a warning that not all products launched at CES 2023 will come to Australia.

LG CEO William Cho Shares Focus for the Future

The captain sets the direction, and in his keynote speech:

“Every one of us at LG is a ‘Value Creator’ for our customers. I hope everyone truly appreciates our customers and contemplates how we can provide them with more and better values by meeting, listening to and becoming them. It is because we know that the answer always lies with our customers that we keep looking deeper into their lives and gathering insights to deliver first, unique and new customer experiences.”

CordZero A9 Kompressor with steam power mop

Its first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to offer steam mopping functionality. It comes with the All-in-One Tower docking station, designed to store, recharge, and automatically empty the vacuum.

The detachable Steam Power Mop head provides wet and steam mopping functionality without using any detergent. The mop pads are at approximately 60° to remove stains from flooring more easily than a conventional wet mopping solution.

LG ‘ThinQ’ compatible appliances

LG ThinQ UP upgradeable home appliances include refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges and dishwashers.

It will continuously develop easy-to-install software updates and hardware add-ons. It will deliver specialised options and new conveniences based on the usage patterns and suggestions of ThinQ UP appliance owners.

For example, Laundry Saver keeps the drum tumbling after the cycle has finished (or until the dryer door is opened) to help prevent wrinkles and odours. Nighttime Brightness Control for refrigerators makes the fridges’ interior lighting softer so as not to ‘blind’ users when they open the door.

LG’s MoodUP refrigerator for a more colourful kitchen (Not yet in Australia)

Coming to LG’s colour-changing fridge in collaboration with the world-renowned Pantone Colour Institute, is Viva Magenta – the Pantone Colour of the Year 2023. It is a brave, fearless crimson red that injects excitement and drama into home interiors.

Via the LG ThinQ App, MoodUp fridges can change with 23 chic colour options. The 4-Door French-Door model can mix and match with more than 190,000 possible colour combinations.

Upgraded culinary life – new kitchen solutions

LG QuadWash Pro Dishwasher uses high-pressure water jets with over one million microbubbles. Dynamic Heat Dry and TrueSteam make for for the ultimate dish wash.

LG InstaView combination double wall oven features LG’s exclusive ‘knock twice’ InstaView door. It lets users see how their dish is progressing without disturbing the cooking temperature. It also has Steam Sous Vide and Air Fry modes.

LG InstaView electric double slide-in range includes LG’s ProBake Convection technology to cook quickly and thoroughly. No need to preheat so that users can enjoy delicious, evenly cooked meals. LG’s UltraHeat technology provides fast heating and fine-tuned control for rapid boiling and scorch-free simmering. The new InstaView range is also compatible with the LG ThinQ Recipe service.

LG over-the-range microwave oven features Steam Cook for heating food up without drying it out. Simmer Cook uses moderate heat to soften food gently. The new microwave has LG ThinQ technology for smart recipe services. It can access smart functions – such as remote control, monitoring and status notifications.

Minimalist-Design appliances

Taking a ‘back to basics’ approach, the new range (Fridge, washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher) focuses on the essence of each appliance. It removes all unnecessary design elements to deliver a timeless, minimalist aesthetic. These are part of LG’s upgradable appliance line-up, where new features can be added via the LG ThinQ app.

Luxury experience with its second-generation LG Signature

At the opposite end of minimalist is the Signature range. It includes

4-Door French-Door refrigerator with Dual InstaView

Washer and dryer pair with 7-inch LCD touch panels

Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with smart InstaView

Double Oven Slide-in Range with built-in cameras, automatic time and temperature-setting functionality.

Among other LG SIGNATURE products are an air conditioner, air purifier, OLED TV, and Wine Cellar.

ARTCOOL Gallery home air conditioner

With a 27” LCD screen, it can display personalised content (static and animated images – or choose from family photos and experiences). It delivers energy-efficient cooling and heating via LG’s DUAL Inverter Compressor and 3-way indirect airflow.

Spacious yet Sleek InstaView Refrigerator

The new counter-depth model offers large capacity and a simple built-in design. Featuring a mirror InstaView panel and unobtrusive pocket handles. It keeps food fresh for longer with LG’s advanced freshness technologies. It can create four different types of ice: cubed; crushed; LG’s exclusive, slow-melting round Craft Ice; and the new mini cubed.

UltraGear gaming monitors with the world’s first 240hz OLED panel

The latest line-up of premium UltraGear OLED gaming monitors.

27GR95QE is a 27” 2560 x 1440 x 240Hz , 98.5% DCI-P3 OLED with .03ms GTG response. It supports HDMI 2.1/DP 1.4 and variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and FreeSync Premium.

45GR95QE is a 45” Curved 800R (tight) 3440 x 1440 x 240Hz, 21:9, 98.5% DCI-P3 OLED with .03ms GTG.

