Kaspersky antivirus/malware software banned by the Australian Government

The Australian Government has finally banned Kaspersky software after years of the Federal Opposition calling for its removal.

Home Affairs Secretary Stephanie Foster’s mandatory direction highlights the core issue. Kaspersky software may be an unacceptable security risk that could introduce vulnerabilities, foster espionage, and even facilitate sabotage.

Key points of the ban include:

Mandatory Removal: All instances of Kaspersky’s software must be go from Australian government systems by 1 April

Security Concerns: Evidence of foreign interference and the potential for unauthorised access to sensitive data.

International Context: The USA banned the sale of Kaspersky software in North America six months ago.

Geopolitical Tensions: Aligns with broader sanctions targeting Russian entities and individuals.

Why?

Jeremy Kirk, cybercrime analyst at Intel 471, said Kaspersky’s research team has always been highly regarded in the industry. Its CEO, Eugene Kaspersky, is a “gregarious, likable figure whose past technical education and association with the KGB and Soviet intelligence was always a point of intrigue.”

Eugene Kaspersky is not part of the ban.

But he said Kaspersky’s mother country is a “dangerous adversary that meddles with elections, peddles misinformation and has a very active offensive cyber program aimed at data theft, persistent infections of devices and occasionally destruction”.

Kaspersky responds

The decision was made ‘on the present geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns’. We will ‘pursue all legally available options to preserve its current operations and relationships’’.

“Kaspersky does not engage in activities which threaten US national security and, in fact, has made significant contributions with its reporting and protection from a variety of threat actors that targeted US interests and allies,” the company said.

CyberShack’s view: It is time to remove Kaspersky antivirus/malware

I have followed Kaspersky for a decade and used the software for many years. I have met the affable Russian, enjoyed his company and knowledge, and know what lengths he has gone to prove the software is safe. That includes relocating its data processing to Switzerland and establishing a new transparency centre in North America.

It saddens me a little to see one of the pioneers of the AV industry banned in Australia. But being practical, it is time to go to Norton 360 or Trend Micro, as these are 100% safe.

