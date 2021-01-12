LG’s 5 new laptops bring larger screens and powerful hardware

LG today announced five new laptops in the LG Gram line spanning a range of screen sizes and form factors.

All five new laptops incorporate 16:10 displays for a little more vertical real estate, 11th gen Intel Core processors, dual M.2 SSD slots for expandable storage, and 8GB or 16GB of RAM depending on your configuration preferences.

At the top of the range, the LG Gram 17 provides a 17-inch WQXGA display in a lightweight 1.35 kg form factor, helped by an uncomplicated hinge design that cuts down on weight and adds to portability.

The LG Gram 16 sheds even more weight, coming in at 1.19 kg without sacrificing much screen size and maintaining the high-resolution WQXGA display.

If you’re looking for a smaller footprint, the LG Gram 14 weighs just 999 grams with its 14-inch display, but moves to a lower resolution WUXGA display and has a slightly smaller battery.

Two 2-in-1 devices are included in the lineup, too – the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 and LG Gram 14 2-in-1. Both are heavier than their regularly-hinged counterparts, but offer the flexibility of a 2-in-1 and include Wacom AES pen input for notetaking and drawing.

We need more confirmation on LG’s statement, but at least some of these models are coming to Australian stores this quarter. Pricing is yet to be announced.