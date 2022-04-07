LG ESS solar home battery inspection and recall extended

In 2021 LG conducted a free inspection and replacement for LG ESS solar battery home energy storage solutions made between April 2017 and September 2018. The affected batteries may overheat and catch fire.

The initial LG branded models include RESU3.3, RESU6.5, RESU10, RESU13, RESU7H Type-R, RESU10H Type-C, RESU10H Type-R, RESU10H Type-R (Secondary), S/A Gen2 1P (EM048063P3S4) and S/A Gen2 2P (EM048126P3S7).

A short remote band-aid fix, LG has a software solution to limit charging to 75%. LG will replace all affected batteries for free.

The recall now includes SolarX X-cabinet, PowerStation and Opal Storage using the LG ESS solar battery S/A Gen 2 1P (EM048063P3S4) and 2P (EM048126P3S7).

What to do

Users should disconnect their battery unit and contact

LG branded 1300 677 273 from

AGL Energy

Baywa

CSR

Energy Australia

Krannich Solar

MMEM

MS Corporation

One Stop Warehouse

Rheem

Solar Juice

SolaX

Sonepar (as Solar Plus Solutions)

Supply Partners

Solar X, Power Station, Opal Storage, service@solaxpower.com or 1300 476 529

If you purchased a battery storage system around this time or as late as the end of 2019 from other installers but understand it may contain the batteries contact your supplier.

CyberShacks’ view – The LG ESS solar home battery is being responsibly managed

Lithium batteries from any manufacturer can be subject to faulty batches – even the fabled Tesla has some issues. LG has been upfront, helpful and proactive, but they cannot control where its batteries go. The extended recall is one last opportunity to get suspect LG ESS solar home batteries checked and replaced at no cost if part of the faulty batch.

This has not shaken my faith in the product. The main issue here is that at least you have a battery from a brand that stands 100% behind its product, which is beyond what many dodgy home storage solar battery importers would do.

