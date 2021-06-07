CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep3 – Harvey Norman Kenwood Titanium Chef XL Patissier

Created with a sleek and durable stainless steel design, with the purpose of supporting even the most complex recipes. The Titanium Patissier is more than just a mixer, it will inspire home bakers to broaden their baking repertoires and help them excel at even the most complex bakes, delivering expert results effortlessly.

The exclusive EasyWarm Bowl allows you to prove dough or melt ingredients, all in the bowl. This clever feature saves you a third of the time allowing you to impress family and friends with ease, producing more challenging and delicious bakes.

For those of you looking for the perfect addition to your culinary portfolio, the Kenwood Titanium Chef Patissier XL is just the tool for you.