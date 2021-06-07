CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep3 – TCL 20 SE

Like other TCL phones, the 20 SE benefits from the company’s display experience with NXTVISION 2.0 intelligent display technology, which can calibrate the display on-the-fly for better colour accuracy, as well as optimising brightness and colour temperature for the best quality image no matter your environment or the content you’re watching. NXTVISION 2.0 also allows for SDR to HDR conversion in real time, upscaling lower resolution content for better detail.

This includes a quad lens camera, a large, high quality display powered by TCL’s latest innovations, fast fingerprint unlocking, and long battery life.

TCL’s quad-camera setup includes a high resolution main lens with quad-pixel binning for increased light sensitivity, a wide angle lens for capturing everything in frame, a macro lens for extreme closeups, and lastly, a depth sensor that aids the other lenses with focus information and post-processing capabilities. AI enhancement allows the phone to detect what you’re photographing and make setting adjustments to give you a great quality image every time.

The TCL 20 SE is available now at local retailers, coming in at the exceptional price point of $299. It’s an excellent choice if you’re after a new phone, at an affordable price, with a large list of included features.