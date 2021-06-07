CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep3 – Harvey Norman Dyson V15 & V12

The most powerful and intelligent cordless vacuum from Dyson has just been released*. Meet the new Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean cordless vacuum.

Ready to go the extra mile and take your cleaning to a whole new level, the Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean comes packed with laser technology that reveals microscopic dust particles on hard floors*. Not only does it detect it, but the piezo sensor continuously measures the dust particles that are being captured and automatically increases suction power when needed*. The LCD screen on the back of the machine shows what’s been sucked up, displaying real-time scientific proof of a deep clean*.

With all the great features of the Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Total Clean stick vacuum is smaller and can be more suitable for apartment living.

Both vacuums feature the laser technology that reveals microscopic dust* – when paired with the piezo sensor*, LCD screen with dust analysis and an advanced filtration system that can capture up to 99.99% of dust and particles, you’ll be ready for anything.