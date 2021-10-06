CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep6 – Sonos Beam Gen 2

It’s the smallest Soundbar from SONOS, but it’s ready to deliver brilliant sound that defies its size. This is the Sonos Beam.

Effortlessly enrich your entertainment experience with the latest generation of Beam, now with Dolby Atmos! Enjoy panoramic sound for shows, movies, and games when the TV is on, and stream music, radio, and more when it’s off. Control is easy with the Sonos app, your TV remote, Apple Airplay 2 and even by using your voice. The Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are built into the soundbar so you can control your music, set alarms, plan your day and more completely hands-free.

With a simple setup, you can go from unboxing to full audio entertainment in minutes with just two cables and automatic TV remote control detection.

The Sonos Beam is built to deliver a great sound experience and ensures to deliver vibrant bass, crystal clear dialogue, and a panoramic soundstage.