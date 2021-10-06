CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep6 – vivo Y52 5G and X60 Pro

vivo Y52 5G

Defying the price tags, the Vivo Y52 5G gives you incredible 5G speeds with 128 gigabytes of storage for all your entertainment needs. From a smoother experience to faster connections and multiple app downloads without any interruption, it’s ready to enhance your mobile experience.

With a slim 2.75 millimetre bezel-less screen and 3D curves, it has the look and feel of a premium handset. Get the full ‘big-screen experience with a 6.58-inch FHD+ screen that supports high colour saturation and offers clear and vivid image quality with a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

vivo X60 Pro

Designed with the world’s first 48MP micro gimbal stabalisation camera. vivo X60 Pro is built on a double-ball suspension mount that allows the camera to physically move, counteracting body movements as you capture content. This means every photo and video is sharp, clear and most importantly shake-free.

It further redefines photography with three unique camera lenses, equipped with a 13MP portrait lens for added depth, a 13MP ultra wide lens so you can fit more in the shot and a 32MP front lens for stunning selfies.