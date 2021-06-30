CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep4 – Swann Xtreem Wireless Camera

Packed with features, the Xtreem Camera can hold its own when it comes to home security. It’s 100-percent wire-free and has a large battery that lasts up to 6 months before needing recharging,. It also has true detect heat and motion detection and 2-way talk to greet guests, and 1080p HD crystal clear video day or night. It’s one camera ready to do the job.

Built to give you the most straight forward setup w and ready to do the job in minutes, you’ll be covered in no time. Its weatherproof design will allow you to place it in the best location to give you eyes where you need them. Its two-way talk audio lets you greet guests or warn intruders