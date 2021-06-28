CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep4 – JBL Live Free NC

With three tip sizes, the Live Free NC+ earphones have a fit for everyone, ensuring they stay in even while working out. The IPX7 rating means they’re safe from water intrusion from sweat or rain.

Seven-hour battery life out of the case with several recharges in the case allows you to stay away from the wall for long periods.

JBL’s active noise cancelling keeps distractions out in noisy environments like public transport, loud offices and the gym. In case you need to hear something, TalkThru and Ambient Aware features mean you can hear conversations and maintain awareness of your surroundings while keeping the music going uninterrupted.

Noise-cancelling buds like these can cost a lot, but JBL’s offering provides a compelling price point.