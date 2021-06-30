CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep4 – Philips S9000 Prestige Shaver

If you’re looking for a close, smooth shave with the convenience of electric shavers, look no further than the Philips Series 9000 Prestige shaver.

This shaver delivers up to 150,000 cutting actions per minute, while the suspension system ensures perfect blade positioning for a close shave without discomfort.

SkinIQ technology allows the shaver to sense your hair density and automatically adapt cutting power for a gentle, clean shave every time – even on 7 day beards.

Whether you’re a fan of wet shaves or prefer the convenience of a dry shave, the Series 9000 can do it all – even foam or gel under the shower.

The shaver can operate in three modes – Sensitive, for a gentle shave, Normal, for a regular shave, or Fast, to shave those seconds off your time getting ready.

With an additional precision trimmer attachment, you can maintain an accurate edge to your sideburns or moustache easily – just click off the regular attachment and use the trimmer in its place.