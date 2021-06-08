CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep3 – Trend Micro Device Security Ultimate

Device Security Ultimate includes antivirus, malware, ransomware and spyware protection to help shield your devices from all known and emerging threats, to ensure your valuable personal information remains safe.

It also helps guard against identity theft with Dark web monitoring which scans the dark web for your personal information to see if any off it has been leaks. It’ll notify you if it detects that your data has been detected so that you can act quickly and secure your information.

To help protect your privacy, Device Security Ultimate also includes a VPN or Virtual Private Network which is automatically enabled whenever you connect to a risky WiFi network, to secure your information across the internet, hiding your actual IP address and encrypting your communications. VPNs can be especially useful on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks, allowing you to connect to your websites through a secure server.

Device Security Ultimate also includes Home Network Security to help protect your home network and any smart devices connected to it.