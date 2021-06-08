CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep3 – Harvey Norman LG OLED G Series

LG’s G series OLED TVs are some of the best the company has to offer. With a razor-thin panel and bespoke wall-mounting options, it’ll give you a stunning home cinema experience.

Helping to make LG’s G series stand out, the Evo display technology brings a redesigned panel layer, allowing for a brighter, clearer image. Evo’s added luminous element can also add sharpness and contrast, making for LG’s best consumer panel design to date.

The Alpha 9 Gen4 image processor delivers the ultimate visual experience, using AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro to automatically optimise image and sound settings depending on the content you’re watching.

Of course, this latest image processor from LG also has HDMI 2.1 features like HFR and eARC. HFR brings native high framerate support allowing your new gaming consoles to really shine at their native framerate, while eARC brings wider bandwidth to your audio signal for the best auditory experience.