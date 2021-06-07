CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep3 – Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

One security camera company has been building upon their success year after year. This year is no different as Arlo introduces the Essential Indoor Camera.

Just like bringing an outdoor camera inside, it has all the features you need when it comes to home security… Record videos in clear Full HD… get motion and audio alerts on your phone when detected… see clearly without a light on thanks to inbuilt night vision… and hear and speak to visitors with two-way audio.

When it comes to bringing a security camera inside the home, there can be hesitations about your privacy. The company does its research and has released this model with an automated camera privacy shield, giving you security when you need it and privacy when you don’t.

With so many smart home systems up and running, the Arlo Essential Indoor camera can work with Alexa, Google, SmartThings and If This Then That integrations.