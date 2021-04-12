CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep2 – Harvey Norman Fisher & Paykel Washer and Dryer Series 9

Looking to upgrade your laundry? Well, Fisher & Paykel has released the perfect pair. The New Series 9 Front Load Washer and Heat Pump Dryer.

At times it can feel like there’s a bit of a science to it. The right measurement of detergent, not too long or too short of a cycle, and so on to give you the best clean. Well, the washer comes with ActiveIntelligence, a program that optimises your cleaning cycle by automatically calculating your detergent and wash time required to suit the level of clean needed for your items.

Whether you are racing and need a change of clothes quickly ironed, freshened up or trying to cut down on time preparing, Steam Refresh is the cycle just for you.

The 20-minute cycle will reduce creases in your clothes from the steam as well as remove any odours so that you can get away with wearing the clothes again without the need for a full wash cycle.

The Fisher & Paykel laundry range has also joined the smart home ecosystem as they will be able to work with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for the first time.

You can finally control and even get updates from your appliances, so you are always in the know. Updates and skills will continuously be made to give you the best experience with your washer and dryer.

The Fisher & Paykel front load washer automatically manages the detergent levels, uses ActiveIntelligence to give you the best wash possible, and Steam Refresh for those quick cleans when you need some clothes prepped quickly.