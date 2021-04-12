CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep2 – JBL Xtreme3

The Xtreme 3 speaker includes four audio drivers and two bass ports for a rich sound despite the speaker’s relatively small size.

A 15-hour battery life ensures the speaker can endure even the longest parties and keep going, and the IP67 rating means it’s safe from spills and dust. With these features combined, the Xtreme 3 is an excellent choice for a portable party speaker.

A new Bluetooth protocol allows the speaker to pair with two phones at once, meaning you can share playlist control with a friend. JBL’s PartyBoost feature also allows multiple speakers to pair together – boosting the party just like the name says.

Great sound, long battery life and durability all make this an excellent package, all for a great price.