CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep2 – G-mee Play

Created with young users, their technology and parents front of mind, the G-mee Play allows young users to have downtime through music or audiobooks without the danger of excessive screen time.

The device comes ready to go out of the box with no camera and parental controls inbuilt so that it can be as unrestricted or restricted as desired. A built-in pin lock parental control system creates a managed adventure for the kids within the approved apps accessible on the device.

It is a Smart player built to give users greater freedom through the Google mobile services without the use of a Sim Card. By only being able to connect to the internet via a Wi-Fi connection, the dangers and risks are reduced.

G-mee Play delivers entertainment experiences left behind by former audio playing technology. It delivers it via apps that are approved by parents – like streaming music, listening to podcast, audiobooks and even mindfulness.