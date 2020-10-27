CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep4 – Harvey Norman Samsung Terrace

Designed to give you the best entertainment experience outside, all of Samsung’s latest TV technology is packed inside. The Terrace provides brilliant picture, all day and night, with Direct Full Array and Quantum Dot technology, a 200Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, and wide viewing angles for a great view no matter where your seat is.

While the outdoor elements can be unforgiving, it’s designed for weather resistance with an IP55 rating to help protect it from water and dust. It must be installed under a roof cover, but it is designed to be safe against the occasional spray of rain. For added safety, a dust cover is included for when the TV is not in use.

It’s not only a high-quality screen for outside, but it’s packed with smart features that allow you to take your entertainment with you. From streaming your favourite services, to mirroring content from your devices or even using the inbuilt voice assistant2 to control your content.