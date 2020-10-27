CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep4 – LG Tone Free Earbuds and XBoomGo

The new LG Tone Free FN6 Wireless Earbuds have a stylish design and deliver long-lasting performance. The earbuds themselves offer 6 hours of battery life, while the case carries an extra 12 hours of charge. That means these earbuds are set to go anywhere with you.

With sound technology designed by Meridian, TONE Free FN6 delivers clear and spatial audio. No matter where you are, become completely immersed in whatever you listen to and forget you are wearing earbuds.

LG’s Xboom line-up has received a refresh too with three new models of XboomGo speakers. These portable Bluetooth speakers offer great value and battery life, along with excellent sound quality.