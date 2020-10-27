CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep4 – Harvey Norman Cricut

Cricut is a creative technology company helping people lead creative lives by providing tools to make their do-it-yourself projects beautiful, fun and easy.

The Cricut Maker has the versatility to cut everything from delicate paper and fabric to tough stuff like basswood and leather, delivering professional-level cutting performance that anyone can use.

Cricut’s Explore Air 2 is a great entry level cutting machine without and attachments offered by the Cricut Maker.

It’s still capable of complex cuts and powerful enough for materials like vinyl and faux leather, but doesn’t offer the extra’s like engraving or basswood cutting.

The Cricut Joy is a more compact machine that also cuts and draws, but with a smaller footprint.