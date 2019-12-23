CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep12 – TCL Story

TCL, known as one of the world’s largest appliance and television makers, is continuously innovating into new areas with high-end products released at competitive prices.

This year the same company, known as one of Australias most successful television brands in the country launched two new product lines in Australia. The TCL Plex and the TCL Movetime.

From the screen to the battery, and every other part of their product line, TCL is one of only three brands in the world that’s vertically integrated – They have full control over the entire production process, ensuring that they deliver consistent and high-quality products that you can rely on.

With 23 research and development centres around the world and 4000 skilled R&D professionals worldwide, it certainly is a brand you can trust.