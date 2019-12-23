CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep12 – Harvey Norman Christmas Gift Ideas $300

Have you ever wanted to print photos from your phone but found the process of hooking it to a computer and pulling your photos off it too tedious? The new HP Sprocket Select Portable Photo Printer is a great solution to this problem.

If you’re after a great pair of wireless headphones, look no further than the Sennheiser HD 4.40BT. They offer huge battery life, premium sound quality, and great comfort for long listening sessions, making for one of the best pairs on the market.

Fitbit’s Versa 2 bridges the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch, offering all the analytics you expect from Fitbit, but with quality-of-life features like voice control, notification triage and a big battery life that you don’t get from a normal fitness band.

The Google Assistant has been getting better and better over the years, and the current cream of the crop is the Nest Hub Max.

With a big display, it can present your favourite photos, show your daily appointments and make video calls through Google Duo – as well as giving you control over your smart home from switching plugs and bulbs on and off through to streaming video from security cameras and more.