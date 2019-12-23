CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep12 – Harvey Norman Christmas Gift Ideas $150

Christmas is fast approaching, and if you’re still in need of some gift ideas, we can help. Here’s four gadgets that fit the bill without breaking the bank.

The Fresco Pro Smart Pet Water Fountain is a great little gadget for your pets that can ensure they always have water, even while you’re away from the house.

The fountain automatically refills itself from a large reservoir and filters the water for your pets, providing cleaner drinking water that reduces risk of bacteria and viruses in your pets’ water bowl.

If you’re looking to get fit after this Christmas, why not pick up a Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker? Fitbit is consistently among the best fitness trackers on the market, with detailed analytics to help you exercise smarter

If you’ve got a photographer or videographer in your life, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is a great gift idea. It’s a handheld gimbal that ensures steady video or photography thanks to its sophisticated gyroscopic stabilising