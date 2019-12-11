CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep11 – Harvey Norman Work Hard, Play Harder

The Nintendo Switch is a great console for use at home or to take out with you for gaming on the go. Here’s a rundown on the latest bundles, games and system types.

The Switch comes in a few different variants these days. The cheapest is the Switch Lite, which is a bit smaller and more portable than the regular Switch – but the trade-off is it’s only usable in handheld mode. Priced at $298, it’s about $100 cheaper than its big brother, and comes in a bunch of different colours.