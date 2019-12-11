CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep11 – Huawei Wearables

Wearables can be a great way to keep up with your health and stay connected while hands-free. Let’s look at two of the latest products from Huawei – the Watch GT 2 and Freebuds 3.

The Watch GT 2 comes in two sizes: the 42-mm offers one week of battery life and the 46-mm lasts for two weeks. Both come with AMOLED screens and Bluetooth calling straight from the watch with an included microphone and speaker.

Paired with Huawei’s Health app, you can easily track many fitness metrics, including a detailed analysis of 15 different sports – perfect for extra motivation during your summer health kick.

The Freebuds 3 are the first open-fit earbuds with active noise cancellation, so you can enjoy your music, calls or podcasts in peace. The battery offers four hours of music playback and the recharging case can charge up to five times that. The sleek design comes in black or white.