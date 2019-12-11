CyberShack TV Season 25: Ep11 – HotApps

For those with furry friends, you can take advantage of the share economy with Mad Paws when you are getting ready to go on holiday.

Find trusted and local pet sitters with Australia’s leading Pet Sitting Community. From dog training, to house visits or even staying at the sitter’s home, there are loads of options available for those in need.

Swimply is the Airbnb of pools, connecting those who want to swim with those who have a pool that’s available for hire. The app offers up a similar booking process to that of an accommodation booking page, with an hourly rate, the pool dimensions, listed amenities, maximum guests and more. We aren’t entirely convinced about this one, but there are a few listings, and it does sound nice in this warmer weather