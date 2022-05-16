CyberShack TV S28:Ep2 – Samsung 2022 Neo QLED TVs

Samsung’s 4K and 8K Neo QLED models for this year add improved lighting performance and a brand new interface for the operating system. Split into 4K and 8K models, the Neo QLED TVs provide an unparalleled viewing experience in Samsung’s range.

The QN85 is one of Samsung’s base Neo QLED models. Like other models, it benefits from Samsung’s Quantum Mini LED backlighting that allows for precise luminance control across the image. The result is incredible detail in shadows and bright areas.

The QN90 is a midrange model in the 4K Neo QLED range, with a compelling mix of features. This model has improved HDR compatibility, with Quantum HDR 32x for better peak brightness and a true-to-cinema contrast range. This level of HDR can bring your movies to life.

Samsung’s QN95 is the best of the 4K range, and comes with a unique design. All cable connections are handled through Samsung’s Attachable Slim One Connect box, keeping cables out of the way for a very tidy install. Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound is at its best in this model, too, with sounds seeming to come directly from where they are in the scene.

Samsung’s QN800, the first of the 8K Neo QLED models packs plenty of features in to make it a very interesting model. The Infinity One design bezel is one of Samsung’s thinnest, for distraction-free viewing and seamless wall-mounting.

As the top model of the whole Samsung Neo QLED range, the QN900 represents the best of all of them. The Infinity Display offers a virtually bezel-free experience, with images seeming to fall off the edge of the screen. Quantum HDR 64x is the top choice in the range, with twice the brightness of the next model, and OTS Pro sound provides true Dolby Atmos immersion and precise tracking.