Cybershack Season 26 Episode 3 – Oppo Find X2 Pro

The newest model from Oppo is the Find X2 Pro. With fantastic features like a gorgeous 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED screen, the latest fast charging technology, and an impressive rear camera array, the Find X2 Pro is Oppo’s latest and greatest 5G Device.

Starting with that beautiful screen, you’ll discover the 120Hz refresh rate provides a super smooth viewing experience whether you’re playing games or watching videos. With QHD+ resolution, it converts standard definition to HDR looking videos, giving you superb results.