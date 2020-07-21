Cybershack Season 26 Episode 3 – Harvey Norman Washer and Dryer

Hisense’s new washer and dryer is offering the best of European made and design innovation, with some of the latest smart cleaning and drying technology.

Starting with the washer, innovative features like the specially designed drum surface make washing gentler, while dose assistance measures your load to help you add the optimal amount of detergent. Too much detergent means the machine needs to work harder to rinse the suds at the end of the cycle. Not enough, and your clothes will need achieve the optimum clean result.

The easy-to-use control knob offers many options for different wash cycles, and the stable housing prevents vibration noise and knocking during the heaviest spin cycles.

The washer also makes less noise thanks to its durable brushless inverter motor and the addition of the steam function ensures bacteria and allergens are removed before the end of the wash.