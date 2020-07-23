Cybershack Season 26 Episode 3 – Swann Enforcer Camera

Swann’s Enforcer Security System is designed to prevent crime. It’s a wired multi-camera surveillance system but each camera also has activity-triggered police-style red and blue flashing lights and spotlights to deter intruders and warn you of potential threats.

The video quality is impressive 1080p full HD during the day and, unlike a lot of the security systems on the market, full colour at night thanks to Swann’s Night2Day technology.

With True Detect Heat and Motion sensors, the system can sense people, cars and animals, ensuring the system records when it needs to and limits false alarms.

With enough features to intimidate any intruder, the Swann Enforcer Security System is available now.