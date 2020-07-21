Cybershack Season 26 Episode 3 – Hisense 6-Star Refrigerator

The Hisense Black Steel 519-litre Bottom Mount Refrigerator offers a 6-star Energy Star rating – the highest rating ever achieved in Australia. Hisense says this energy rating is thanks to a newly designed inverter motor and vacuum insulation panels. The better energy star rating, the more energy efficient the appliance is and that can save you in power costs over the life of the appliance.

When you are shopping for your refrigerator make sure you factor in the power saving benefits to your electricity bill over the life of the unit. At 6 stars it could save you plenty.

