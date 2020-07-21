Cybershack Season 26 Episode 3 – Harman Kardon Citation Series

With a wide range of speakers with the Citation Series, there’s a suitable setup for every room. The Citation Soundbar is available to go with the TV, along with the Citation Towers for a wider soundscape. Add the Citation Sub for big bass, and spread the Citation 300, 500, and One throughout your home for fantastic audio in every room.

Thanks to the Citation’s attractive design, you can be sure they’ll fit in with any décor. The speakers are offered in either silver and grey or black on black with subtle chrome accents and soft fabric grilles. Harman Kardon’s experience in high-end audio also makes these speakers fantastic for high fidelity listening.