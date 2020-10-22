CS Live | Protecting yourself from the Dark Web & a review of the Bose Frames

We all want our private information to stay private, but unfortunately, things aren’t that simple. Thankfully NortonLifeLock can help you protect yourself and your loved ones with Dark Web Monitoring powered by LifeLock included in Norton 360 Premium.

Mark Gorrie, from Norton, joins us to give us more information about it all and to talk to us about why it is important.

Geoff Quattromani joins us for a review of the Bose Frames, where sunglasses meet Bose’s audio expertise.

They come in three styles Tenor, Soprano and Tempo. Tenor and Soprano are lifestyle designs with up to 5.5 hours of listening from a charge.

Tempo are high-performance sports sunglasses that play louder and deeper with IPX4 water resistance and last up to 8 hours on a charge.

Frames allow you to take phones calls and if you run out of battery, you can get back up and running with a quick charge of 30 minutes which will give you about two and a half hours of run time. Without sound, they’re still a great pair of sunglasses.

To watch the full episode, you can catch it on Facebook

