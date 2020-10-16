CS Live – Ep 25: The latest range of iPhones from Apple have been announced

Apple fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcements and release of the next line up of iPhones from Apple. Well, this week they have officially unveiled the iPhone 12 lineup. They consist of the iPhone 12, 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

First up on the show, Mike Boyd joins us to go through the announcements of the new phone lineup and break it all down.

Then Geoff Quattromani is back to give us a selection of mobile phone devices that are well below the iPhone price tag and worth considering.

These alternate devices include the TCL 10L, the Nokia 5.2, Samsung A31, Google 4a 5G and the G-mee Connect.

To watch the full episode, you can catch it on Facebook

