CS Live – Ep 24: Talking to Google about their latest updates from the Pixel range, to the Chromecast

Mike Gaskell from Google joined us on the show to talk about the updates to the Pixel range with the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.

We also covered the latest upgrade of the Google Chromecast that comes with a new and improved user interface and more importantly, a remote!

Geoff Quattromani is back and gives us his thoughts on the releases from Google and how they compare to other products on the market.

To watch the full episode, you can catch it on Facebook

CS Live | Talking to Google about their latest updates from the Pixel range, to the Chromecast Mike Gaskell from Google joined us on the show to talk about the updates to the Pixel range with the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.We also covered the latest upgrade of the Google Chromecast that comes with a new and improved user interface and more importantly, a remote!Geoff Quattromani is back and gives us his thoughts on the releases from Google and how they compare to other products on the market. Posted by CyberShack on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Would you rather listen to it on your commute or while you get about business? Well, CyberShack is now also streaming its interviews via most podcast channels.

We go live every Thursday at 12 pm AEST.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our channels and be sure to tune in when we go live.