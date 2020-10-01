CS Live – Ep 23: The latest GoPro, Smart door locks and the latest in charging technology from Belkin

In today’s episode of CyberShack live, we cover a range of topics from the latest action camera making waves, giving your devices a boost with fast charging and even smart door locks.

Alex Cashman from GoPro joins us to give us the insights into the newly released Hero 9. It features a new front display that has vloggers and selfie fans excited, more battery life, a detachable lens and so much more.

Norbert Van Boode from Belkin is with us to talk us through their high-performance BoostCharge chargers and Gallium nitride technology that is an alternative to the traditional silicon used in charging devices.

Geoff Quattromani brings us up to speed with smart door locks – the next step to making your home a smart home by removing the need to always have your keys on you.

To watch the full episode, you can catch it on Facebook

CS Live | The latest GoPro, Smart door locks and the latest in charging technology from Belkin In today’s episode of CyberShack live, we cover a range of topics from the latest action camera making waves, giving your devices a boost with fast charging and even smart door locks.Alex Cashman from GoPro joins us to give us the insights into the newly released Hero 9. It features a new front display that has vloggers and selfie fans excited, more battery life, a detachable lens and so much more.Norbert Van Boode from Belkin is with us to talk us through their high-performance BoostCharge chargers and Gallium nitride technology that is an alternative to the traditional silicon used in charging devices.Geoff Quattromani brings us up to speed with smart door locks – the next step to making your home a smart home by removing the need to always have your keys on you. Posted by CyberShack on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Would you rather listen to it on your commute or while you get about business? Well, CyberShack is now also streaming its interviews via most podcast channels.

We go live every Thursday at 12 pm AEST.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our channels and be sure to tune in when we go live.

Post Horizontal Banner