CS Live – Ep 21: Breaking down this week’s Apple announcements

On this episode of CyberShack Live, we have special coverage on the Apple event that has taken place this week.

From upgrades to the Apple Watch, including the release of the 6 and SE versions. Upgrades for the iPad, including a refresh for the iPad Air, and changes across the entire Apple ecosystem.

To watch the full episode, you can catch it on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=666944500609021&extid=EcTnF2Qd3WYHPx8Q

Would you rather listen to it on your commute or while you get about business? Well, CyberShack is now also streaming its interviews via most podcast channels.

We go live every Thursday at 12 pm AEST.

Be sure to like and subscribe to our channels and be sure to tune in when we go live.

Post Horizontal Banner