CS Live – Ep 11: We talk about the controversial app TikTok, Talk smart lighting & Hi-Fi Audio

On this episode we talk to Mike Boyd from Contact Light regarding the controversial app TikTok and discuss the dangers and warning signs around the app.

Geoff Quattromani joins us on the program to talk about smart lighting, from Philips Hue to Lifx and even the recent and more affordable connect lights.

Throughout the show we play some grabs from our interview with Andy Kerr from Bowers & Wilkins covering Hi-Fi audio as well as how and why it’s worth the investment.

We chat with Mike Boyd from Contact Light regarding the controversy around the app TikTok

Recent headlines allege that the company TikTok – owned by a Beijing-based company called ByteDance is collecting users’ data and given. To the Chinese government.

India has announced it would ban 59 apps and services – including TikTok, and those security concerns are shared around the world.

Should we be worried about it and is there more to it?

Smart lights are becoming more and more affordable with a variety of options available. Geoff joins us to give us his insight.

Geoff Quattromani joined us on the program to discussion smart lighting.

More accessible and easier than ever before to put in place, the market is getting more affordable than ever before.

From LIFX, to Philips Hue and the latest addition to the block, the Connect smart light which can get you started for $10 AUD.